Richmond police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man on Richmond’s South Side early Sunday morning.
Police working an off-duty assignment reported gunfire in the 6300 block of Jahnke Road around 2 a.m.
A short while later, they found Jacob S. Jones, 34, of the 5800 block of Thorndale Lane, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders performed medical assistance, but Jones died from the gunshot at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
