A man was shot in the parking lot of a business on West Broad Street on Monday afternoon.
The shooting occurred around 12:28 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Broad Street near the intersection with Lombardy Street.
Police arrived to find a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
