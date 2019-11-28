Richmond police say they need the public’s help to find a man who is suspected of injuring two pedestrians in a hit-and-run in an alley near Virginia Commonwealth University.
About 11:11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, officers were called to an alley near the 100 block of South Belvidere Street, just south of Monroe Park. Arriving officers found a woman and a man who said they had been walking in the alley when a vehicle struck them and the driver left the scene.
The woman was taken to a hospital with an injury that was not considered life-threatening. The man was treated at the scene.
Detectives are attempting to find Damon Battle-Gill, 24, a resident of the 700 block of South Pine Street in Oregon Hill. Police said he recently cut his hair to a short hairstyle.
Anyone with information about the location of Battle-Gill is asked to call Detective T. Owens at (804) 646-3930 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
You can also contact Crime Stoppers by going to www.7801000.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.
All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
