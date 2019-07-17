A 25-year-old man was stabbing in Shockoe Bottom early Wednesday morning.
At 1:50 a.m., First Precinct officers were dispatched to 18th and Grace streets where they found the man suffering from what appeared to be a non-life-threatening puncture wound.
He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, or they may visit www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
