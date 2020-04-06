A man was struck and killed Sunday when he attempted to run across the soundbound lanes of the 6300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield County, police said.
The victim attempted to cross the highway about 8:30 p.m. when he was struck by a KIA Optima traveling south.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries. The driver of the car that struck the man remained on the scene.
The fatality remains under investigation.
