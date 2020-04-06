ambulance lights

A man was struck and killed Sunday when he attempted to run across the soundbound lanes of the 6300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield County, police said.

The victim attempted to cross the highway about 8:30 p.m. when he was struck by a KIA Optima traveling south.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries. The driver of the car that struck the man remained on the scene.

The fatality remains under investigation.

mbowes@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6450

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email