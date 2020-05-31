One person suffered life-threatening injuries when he was shot while riding in a car that came into contact with protesters in downtown Richmond early Sunday morning, police report.
Richmond police were called to a local hospital shortly after 1 a.m. after receiving a report that the victim, an adult male, had arrived with a gunshot wound.
Reports indicate that the vehicle he was riding in passed by a group of protestors around 12:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Grace Street, police said.
Investigators say the gunshots came from behind the vehicle.
Police do not yet have a description of the suspect in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective D. Cuffley at (804) 646-6795 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at
www.7801000.com.
Protesters took to the streets of Richmond, for a second consecutive night to protest the death of George Floyd and police abuse Saturday, 5/30/2020.
Protesters took to the streets of Richmond, for a second consecutive night to protest the death of George Floyd and police abuse Saturday, 5/30/2020. Protesters march down Broad Street toward the Capitol.
Protesters took to the streets of Richmond, for a second consecutive night to protest the death of George Floyd and police abuse Saturday, 5/30/2020. Protesters confronted Capitol police after crashing a barrier at the entrance to Capitol Square.
Protesters took to the streets of Richmond, for a second consecutive night to protest the death of George Floyd and police abuse Saturday, 5/30/2020. Protesters disperse after Richmond police launched tear gas.
Protesters took to the streets of Richmond, for a second consecutive night to protest the death of George Floyd and police abuse Saturday, 5/30/2020. Richmond police guard the headquarters on Grace Street.
Protesters took to the streets of Richmond, for a second consecutive night to protest the death of George Floyd and police abuse Saturday, 5/30/2020. Richmond police guard the headquarters on Grace Street.
Protesters took to the streets of Richmond, for a second consecutive night to protest the death of George Floyd and police abuse Saturday, 5/30/2020. A fire burns behind Virginia State Police who were called in to help Richmond police
Protesters took to the streets of Richmond, for a second consecutive night to protest the death of George Floyd and police abuse Saturday, 5/30/2020. Protesters kneel before police in a peaceful protest.
