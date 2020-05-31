20200531_MET_PROTEST_JW10

Protesters took to the streets of Richmond, for a second consecutive night to protest the death of George Floyd and police abuse Saturday, 5/30/2020. Richmond police guard the headquarters on Grace Street.

One person suffered life-threatening injuries when he was shot while riding in a car that came into contact with protesters in downtown Richmond early Sunday morning, police report.

Richmond police were called to a local hospital shortly after 1 a.m. after receiving a report that the victim, an adult male, had arrived with a gunshot wound.

Reports indicate that the vehicle he was riding in passed by a group of protestors around 12:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Grace Street, police said.

Investigators say the gunshots came from behind the vehicle.

Police do not yet have a description of the suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective D. Cuffley at (804) 646-6795 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

UPDATED: Daughters of Confederacy headquarters set on fire, 2 Capitol Police offers injured as violence erupts during second night of protesting in Richmond

