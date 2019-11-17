A man in his late 40s was shot Sunday in South Richmond and suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.
At 5:19 p.m., Richmond police were summoned to the 3300 block of Mike Road, located off Ruffin Road between Jefferson Davis Highway and Interstate 95, for a report of a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who was taken to a hospital.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed anything in the area to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
