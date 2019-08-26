Police lights day

A man is suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound after a shooting Monday in North Richmond.

At 11:54 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Chestnut Street, a few blocks north of Interstate 64, where they found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to a local hospital, according to Richmond police.

Major Crimes detectives are working to gather additional information that may assist in this investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, or they may visit www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

