Richmond police on Friday found a man who had been stabbed near Brown's Island on Richmond's riverfront.
At 11:54 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Tredegar Street at a bridge leading to Brown's Island where they found the man who had been stabbed.
The man was taken to a local hospital with an injury that is not considered life-threatening, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
