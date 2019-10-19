Richmond police on Friday found a man who had been stabbed near Brown's Island on Richmond's riverfront.

At 11:54 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Tredegar Street at a bridge leading to Brown's Island where they found the man who had been stabbed.

The man was taken to a local hospital with an injury that is not considered life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

