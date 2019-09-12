One of two brothers who robbed 13 convenience stores and gas stations in a 10-day spree in January was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison by a federal judge Thursday.
Michael Carter, 29, of Chesapeake, who wore a mask and used a knife to hold up the businesses, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Hannah Lauck. Carter's brother, Joseph Carter, 30, was the getaway driver and will be sentenced Oct. 10 for his role.
"The Carter brothers went on a violent and dangerous crime spree," G. Zachary Terwilliger, the U.S. attorney, said in a prepared statement. Michael Carter "used a knife to threaten, to intimidate, and to terrify innocent individuals inside those businesses," said Terwilliger.
The robberies occurred from Jan. 5 through Jan. 15, in Richmond and Henrico, Chesterfield, and Hanover counties. Michael Carter wore a mask during the 13 robberies and the attempted robbery of another convenience store.
The FBI’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force and local law enforcement agencies identified the Carter brothers as suspects as well as the car they used and began surveillance, authorities said.
According to an affidavit filed in the case by a Chesterfield police officer, they were identified after one of them attempted to collect on stolen winning Virginia Lottery scratch-off tickets.
On Jan. 15, law enforcement spotted the car roughly 10 minutes after the Carters robbed a gas station in Chesterfield County. Detectives followed the car as the brothers drove into Richmond and watched as Joseph Carter purchased narcotics from two locations in the city.
When they were stopped, Michael Carter ran from the car and hid in nearby woods. Officers found him and clothing that he attempted to discard in the woods. Knives, clothing, and a black mask were recovered from the car, authorities said.
During a search of their home, some items stolen from the businesses were recovered, the authorities said.
