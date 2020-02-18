A man and woman were killed in separate shootings Monday evening in Richmond, police report.
Richmond police said that at 5:35 p.m. officers patrolling the Gilpin Court area heard several gunshots. They found a male suffering from a gunshot wound in the 200 block of West Federal Street.
While rendering aid to that victim and establishing a crime scene, another male arrived at a hospital with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The first victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the second sustained a life-threatening injury.
Less than an hour after the first shootings, police responded to the 1400 block of Coalter Street where a shooting had been reported. Arriving officers found an adult female victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and later died.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shootings to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
