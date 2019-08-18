A man was hospitalized Sunday with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening after a shooting in a South Richmond apartment complex.
Police were dispatched to the 6000 block of Glenway Court, southwest of Jahnke and German School roads, shortly after 4 p.m. upon receiving multiple reports of a possible shooting.
Officers discovered two men, both in their 20s, suffering non-life-threatening injuries as a result of a disturbance between the two. One of the men had been shot; the other man was treated at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. You can also contact Crime Stoppers by going to www.7801000.com or by using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.
All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
