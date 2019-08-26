Ambulance lights

A man from Manassas was killed early Monday morning in a chain-reaction crash involving three cars and a highway sign on Interstate 64 in Henrico County.

Giovanni Gonzalez, 21, was trying to retrieve his dog from his car, which crashed into a guard rail and a sign on the right side of the highway before it came to rest on the left-side median, according to Virginia State Police. The sign, an illuminated arrow, ended up in the middle travel lane after impact.

A man driving a 2018 Audi sedan put his car's hazard lights on and stopped in the left travel lane to assist Gonzalez. A third car, an eastbound 2008 Nissan Altima, struck the arrow sign, which struck the Audi and Gonzalez who was outside of his vehicle.

Gonzalez died as a result of his injuries.

The male driver of the Audi, the female driver of the Altima and a passenger were all taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Police said the two people in the Altima were not wearing seat belts; the driver of Audi was.

State police responded to the crash at 2:18 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction team.

