A teacher and assistant football coach at Manchester High School in Chesterfield County has been charged with taking indecent liberties with an underage female student.
Joshua A. Alford, 30, was arrested Monday on two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child while in a custodial relationship.
Chesterfield police said Alford had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student.
An investigation indicates that Alford met and began communicating with the alleged victim during the 2016-17 school year, and that evolved into sexual contact during the 2018-19 school year, police said in a release.
The sexual activity occurred at the school at 12601 Bailey Bridge Road, said Chesterfield police Sgt. Michael Agnew.
Alford, who lives in the 4300 block of Jalee Drive in Chesterfield, has been released on bond and is scheduled to appear Friday in Chesterfield Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court on Friday.
Alford was placed on administrative leave when the allegations of improper conduct were raised, said Chesterfield schools spokesman Shawn Smith. Alford will remain on leave pending the outcome of an internal review.
Smith said Alford was first hired as a school security officer on Sept. 15, 2014. He then was hired as a health and physical education teacher on Aug. 16, 2016. He also serves as an assistant coach of the school's varsity football team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
The fox in the house. Horrible
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.