Virginia State Police said late Tuesday that they are investigating after a man's body was found by an interstate exit ramp near downtown Richmond.
The death does not initially appear to be suspicious in nature, police said.
About 3 p.m. Tuesday, state police responded after receiving a report of a man's body near the Exit 76A ramp to Chamberlayne Avenue from northbound Interstate 95. The body was taken to the state medical examiner's office for examination and an autopsy.
The man's identity was not immediately released. State police said they were still in the process of notifying his next of kin.
