A Maryland man was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Hanover County, according to Virginia State Police.
Donzell Adrian Johnson, 48, of Clinton, Md., was driving a 2019 three-wheeled Vanderhall Venice south on Interstate 95, just north of the 95 mile marker between the exits for routes 54 and 30.
He was wearing a seat belt and helmet when he lost control, ran off the left side of the road and struck the guardrail, police said. They believe wet road conditions could be a factor in the crash.
Johnson died at the scene, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
