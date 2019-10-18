ambulance

A Maryland man was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Hanover County, according to Virginia State Police.

Donzell Adrian Johnson, 48, of Clinton, Md., was driving a 2019 three-wheeled Vanderhall Venice south on Interstate 95, just north of the 95 mile marker between the exits for routes 54 and 30.

He was wearing a seat belt and helmet when he lost control, ran off the left side of the road and struck the guardrail, police said. They believe wet road conditions could be a factor in the crash.

Johnson died at the scene, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

