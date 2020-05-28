A mass testing of inmates, officers and medical staff at Riverside Regional Jail over the weekend has uncovered 36 additional infections of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 53, Riverside authorities confirmed Thursday.
Employees of the Crater District of the Virginia Department of Health, with assistance from the Virginia National Guard, tested 140 inmates, 22 Riverside Jail staff and 20 medical employees Sunday at the facility in Prince George County.
The testing results, received Wednesday, showed that 35 of the 144 inmates and one of 22 jail staff members tested were infected with the virus. That brings to 45 and seven the number of inmates and employees, respectively, who have tested positive for the coronavirus since last week.
The 53rd case is a prisoner who tested positive at John Randolph Medical Center before being brought on May 4 to the jail, where he was immediately quarantined. He has since recovered and tested negative.
The 45 infected inmates have been placed in the facility's "infectious control pod,” where they will remain until they recover and test negative for the virus, said jail spokesperson Sgt. Viola Spratley. The seven infected staff members are in self-quarantine until they recover.
Riverside houses roughly 1,300 inmates for Petersburg, Hopewell, Colonial Heights, and the counties of Chesterfield, Prince George, Charles City and Surry.
Jail officials acted over the weekend to test all inmates in a section of the jail where four inmates who tested positive for the virus last week were housed. The inmates were tested after complaining of flu-like symptoms, Spratley said.
The outbreak has resulted in at least one Riverside-member jurisdiction – Prince George – temporarily suspending the transfer of all Riverside inmates to the county's courthouse for hearings and trials.
The county's dockets for all of its courts were canceled Thursday after one courthouse staff member tested positive for the virus, said Prince George Commonwealth's Attorney Susan Fierro.
"The court has also ordered, consistent with other area courthouses, that transports from [Riverside] be suspended as there are increased cases there now," Fierro said in a text message. How long the suspension will last has not yet been made.
"We are in the process of making that determination," Fierro said.
She added: "There is no evidence to suggest from where, or from who, the person who tested positive contracted the virus."
In Chesterfield, authorities have suspended transport to the county's circuit and general district courts any Riverside inmate who has displayed symptoms of the virus or who has tested positive and has been quarantined, said Sheriff Karl Leonard.
However, all inmates being housed for Chesterfield at Riverside who are scheduled to appear in the county's juvenile court for offenses against minors are not being transported, regardless if they tested negative, Leonard said.
All other inmates who show no signs of the virus or have tested negative are still being transported to Chesterfield district and circuit court for hearings and trials, Leonard said. Those inmates are screened again once they arrive, he added.
"We're having inmates coming every day from Riverside," Leonard said. "We have a far, far greater court docket so it affects us a lot more than it does [Prince George]."
