The day after a Richmond police SUV drove through a crowd of protesters at the intersection of North Allen and Monument avenues, Mayor Levar Stoney said on Twitter that he has asked the commonwealth's attorney to investigate the incident and the police department to place the officer involved on administrative leave.
In a tweet on Sunday, Stoney said that he asked Colette McEachin, the city's top prosecutor, to "expedite this review, along with several other cases from the past week."
No one appeared to be seriously injured, but police said in a statement after midnight that they were investigating the incident, including "a possible assault" on an officer inside the SUV.
Two Richmond Times-Dispatch reporters witnessed the following:
Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, while live music was being played at the foot of the Robert E. Lee statue as part of ongoing protests in the city sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, a Richmond police SUV slowly made its way north on Allen Avenue toward a line of bicyclists who were blocking cars from entering the traffic circle around the statue.
The windows of the SUV were down, and while the vehicle's blue lights had been on initially, they were switched off before the confrontation in favor of a flood light.
No siren sounded, and the two officers in the SUV could not be heard giving any orders or instruction.
After briefly stopping at the blockade of cyclist, the SUV attempted to back up but was blocked by another vehicle. In an attempt get around the crowd, the police SUV drove up on the curb, where more demonstrators gathered to block its way.
The protesters stood up against the front bumper as the vehicle lurched forward, causing some in the crowd to jump back and others to fall to the side.
As it returned to the road, people screamed as it collided with protesters. A video posted on Twitter shows a crowd swarm the driver's side of the police vehicle.
The crowd parted allowing the SUV to leave, heading east on Monument Avenue. No one appeared injured in the immediate aftermath.
The crowd then converged on two other police SUVs that attempted to follow the first but were forced back down Allen Avenue. They retreated west on Park Avenue, the opposite direction of the first SUV.
The Richmond Police Department said in a statement that it was investigating a possible assault on an officer, who was inside the SUV, as well as "reports on social media that a person in the crowd may have been struck by the vehicle."
The Richmond Transparency and Accountability Project, who has been advocating for external oversight of the police for more than two years, said in a text message that "until elected officials wake up and step into their leadership by taking action on community demands, it’s clear the Richmond Police Department will continue terrorizing our city."
Several officers have already been pulled from duty after tear gassing a crowd of peaceful protesters at the same statue on June 1. McEachin is investigating that incident as well.
Neither the police nor the mayor's office responded Sunday morning to inquiries from a Times-Dispatch reporter.
