In a tweet Friday, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said he has told the city's top prosecutor he believes that curfew violation charges against peaceful protesters should be dropped.
"I've spoken with the Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney, Colette McEachin, and I made it clear that peaceful protesters who were arrested solely for violating curfew should have their charges dropped," the mayor's tweet said.
Asked to comment, McEachin wrote in a text that, "The Mayor told me that he would not object if I decided to ask the court to dismiss charges against those people who were charged solely with violating the curfew order."
McEachin did not elaborate, but earlier this week she said that each case would be considered and resolved appropriately based on the evidence.
An 8 p.m. curfew, no longer in effect, was imposed in the city after some protesters caused property damage, and at least one person was shot.
At least 233 people were arrested Sunday night or Monday morning on various charges related to the massive protests, the majority for misdemeanor curfew violations. Seven others were arrested after midnight Wednesday.
A police spokesman said Friday that the department is still assembling figures on how many people have been detained each night and on what charges.
Marchers on Tuesday evening were asking Stoney and McEachin to drop charges against protesters. Earlier in the day, when confronted by protesters on the steps of City Hall, Stoney and Police Chief William Smith said the decision rested solely with McEachin.
So know we know....just ignore any curfew in Richmond. Doesn’t mean anything.
