Authorities have charged a man with 10 counts of possession of child pornography after executing a search warrant Wednesday at his home in Mechanicsville.
The search was executed by members of the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and the Federal Bureau Of Investigation/Child Exploitation Task Force.
Hanover sheriff's officials identified the suspect as William Michael Yauger Jr., 52, of the 6300 block Wedgewood Road.
Yauger is being held without bond at Pamunkey Regional Jail.
