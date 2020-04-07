Madison Jones

A Mechanicsville man has been charged with possession of child pornography after a search warrant was served Monday at an unspecified home in Mechanicsville.

The suspect, Madison Legrand Jones, 31, was being held without bond at the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Investigators are continuing to review the evidence. If anyone has information that may be of assistance to the investigation, they are asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140.

