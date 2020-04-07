A Mechanicsville man has been charged with possession of child pornography after a search warrant was served Monday at an unspecified home in Mechanicsville.
The suspect, Madison Legrand Jones, 31, was being held without bond at the Pamunkey Regional Jail.
Investigators are continuing to review the evidence. If anyone has information that may be of assistance to the investigation, they are asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.