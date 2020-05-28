An 18-year-old Mechanicsville man is facing additional charges in connection to a homicide, where a women's body was found on a bike trail on Williamsburg Avenue earlier this month.
Around 10:13 a.m. on May 13, officers responded to the 4300 block of Williamsburg Avenue where they found Dominique Danzy, 22, of Richmond, lying on the bike path. She had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Richmond police initially charged Jamar Paxton Jr. with robbery and a gun charge. On Wednesday, he was served with indictments for first-degree murder and a second gun charge.
Anyone with additional information on this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Baynes at (804) 646-3617 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
