An 18-year-old Mechanicsville man is facing additional charges in connection with a homicide earlier this month in Richmond.

About 10:15 a.m. on May 13, Richmond police officers responded to the 4300 block of Williamsburg Avenue, where a woman’s body was found along a bike trail. Police said Dominique Danzy, 22, of Richmond had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Richmond police initially charged Jamar Paxton Jr. with robbery and a gun charge. On Wednesday, he was served with indictments on counts of first-degree murder and a firearm gun charge.

Anyone with information about this case should call Detective J. Baynes at (804) 646-3617 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers by going to www.7801000.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email