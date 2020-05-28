An 18-year-old Mechanicsville man is facing additional charges in connection with a homicide earlier this month in Richmond.
About 10:15 a.m. on May 13, Richmond police officers responded to the 4300 block of Williamsburg Avenue, where a woman’s body was found along a bike trail. Police said Dominique Danzy, 22, of Richmond had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Richmond police initially charged Jamar Paxton Jr. with robbery and a gun charge. On Wednesday, he was served with indictments on counts of first-degree murder and a firearm gun charge.
Anyone with information about this case should call Detective J. Baynes at (804) 646-3617 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
You can also contact Crime Stoppers by going to www.7801000.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
