Two men have been convicted of accessory charges stemming from a 2017 killing in Louisa County.

The Louisa County Circuit Court on Monday finalized the convictions of Brandon Wood and Justin Peters as accessories after the fact to the murder of Sean Houchens, of Bumpass.

The court in January convicted Clifford "Peter" Wood III of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He has been sentenced to life in prison.

Peters is the former boyfriend of one of Clifford Wood's daughters, and Brandon Wood is Clifford Wood's son.

On Sept. 1, 2017, Clifford Wood went to the residence of a woman with whom he was having a relationship, according to authorities. Brandon Wood and Peters went with him.

Clifford Wood had sent the woman intimidating text messages about men at her house, and when he arrived, Clifford Wood encountered Houchens and shot him four times, according to prosecutors.

The three men fled, and Clifford Wood threw his phone and pistol into a cornfield in Hanover County and abandoned his car at a hotel in Doswell. He fled to Tennessee with the assistance of his wife, Wendy Wood. He was apprehended in Virginia on Sept. 11, 2017.

A Tennessee jury has convicted Wendy Wood of accessory after the fact to murder.

Peters pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 months, with 12 months suspended for time served. Brandon Wood has not yet been sentenced, according to court information.

