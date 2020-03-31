A Midlothian man has died of injuries he sustained in a single-vehicle crash March 18 on Brandermill Parkway near Genito Road, Chesterfield County police said.
The victim, David R. French, 29, died Friday at a local hospital.
Police said French was driving a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country van on Brandermill Parkway when he lost control of the vehicle about 10 p.m. and struck a tree in the median just south of Genito Road.
He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said they were notified Monday that French had died.
The fatal crash remains under investigation.
