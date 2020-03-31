ambulance lights

A Midlothian man has died of injuries he sustained in a single-vehicle crash March 18 on Brandermill Parkway near Genito Road, Chesterfield County police said.

The victim, David R. French, 29, died Friday at a local hospital.

Police said French was driving a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country van on Brandermill Parkway when he lost control of the vehicle about 10 p.m. and struck a tree in the median just south of Genito Road.

He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said they were notified Monday that French had died.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.

mbowes@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6450

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email