A Chesterfield County man is facing an additional charge related to a crash at Midlothian Turnpike and Route 288 that claimed the life of his 61-year-old wife and sent a second passenger to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Saturday night.
Police said Samuel J. Blair Jr., 62, of the 14200 block of Leafield Drive in Midlothian, was charged Thursday with DUI - involuntary manslaughter and maiming as a result of driving while intoxicated. He had already been charged on Sunday with driving while intoxicated.
Police said the crash happened at 9:05 p.m. Saturday when a 2017 Honda Pilot driven by Blair turned left from Watkins Centre Parkway heading the wrong way in the westbound lanes of Midlothian Turnpike. The SUV then ran into the median, struck an embankment, went airborne and crossed several lanes of traffic before landing in the southbound lanes of Route 288.
Blair and one passenger were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. A second passenger, Cynthia D. Blair, 61, died at the scene.
Samuel Blair was arrested Thursday and is being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond.
Police said they are continuing to investigate the crash.
As the investigation continues, anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Chesterfield Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or through the P3 app.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I'm sure the Commonwealth Attorney will plead this case to a lenient sentence!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.