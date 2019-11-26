A Midlothian man has been indicted on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in a drunken driving crash that killed a pedestrian last summer in Colonial Heights.
A Colonial Heights grand jury returned indictments charging Shane Erick Dent, 34, of the 1500 block of Hardwood Court, with the manslaughter count and driving under the influence of alcohol in the July 6 crash that killed Jack Dale Leabhart Jr., 65, the Colonial Heights police said in a news release.
Police responded at 9:30 p.m. July 6 to the area of the Boulevard and Birch Avenue for a report of an accident involving a pedestrian. Responding paramedics pronounced the victim, later identified as Leabhart, dead at the scene, police said.
Dent initially was charged on a warrant with DUI.
After an investigation that involved consulting with the Colonial Heights Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, prosecutors obtained indictments against Dent on Nov. 12.
Dent was arrested on the new charges Monday and released on $5,000 unsecured bond. He was scheduled to make an appearance Tuesday morning in Colonial Heights Circuit Court.
