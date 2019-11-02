Police lights

A man reported missing Thursday by Chesterfield County police was found dead Saturday morning on the Northern Neck, about 80 northeast of the Richmond.

Abdel-Rahim Hamden, 78, was found in a wooded area of Richmond County, a short distance from the vehicle he had reportedly been driving, according to Chesterfield police. The vehicle was found around 6:30 a.m.

Authorities do not suspect foul play.

Hamden’s body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

His body was found by sheriff’s deputies in the Crook Horn Road area.

Chesterfield police and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are continuing an investigation into Hamden’s death.

