Before a single witness could take the stand or any evidence was introduced, the trial of a man charged in a shooting that struck a 5-year-old Henrico County girl in the head came to an abrupt end Tuesday.
Henrico Circuit Court Judge Randall G. Johnson Jr. declared a mistrial after a potential juror, who was ultimately dismissed, "tainted" the rest of the jury pool by sharing information that he had read earlier about the case on social media.
Derick Walton faces charges of malicious assault, malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied building, shooting from a vehicle and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He's accused of firing the shots that hit Ke'miyah Edwards and another man, injuring them both, at a home in the 2500 block of Byron Street around 4:30 p.m. April 4.
The child was hospitalized at VCU Medical Center for more than a month before returning home.
Her mother left the courtroom Tuesday in tears. "My daughter got shot in her head, and somebody ought to do something about it," she said.
Tuesday was slated as the first of what was planned to be a two-day jury trial. After a delayed start, a 13-member panel, which included one alternate, was seated around 1 p.m.
Following an hour-long lunch break, a woman who had been struck from the pool of potential jurors returned to court telling the attorneys and judge about the juror who had spoken out about the case.
"He said this was a terrible thing, that the little girl shouldn't have been struck," the woman told Judge Johnson, who called her to testify about what she had heard. "People laughed and said they might all be dismiss because it was a tainted jury."
Turns out they were right. Johnson said the man had clearly formed an opinion about the case.
Both Walton's attorney Elliot Bender and prosecutor Toni Randall agreed to a motion to declare a mistrial.
"That has tainted this process," Johnson told the jury before dismissing them. "It is of the upmost importance that both the Commonwealth and Mr. Walton receive a fair trial."
Walton and the attorneys will return to court on Monday to decide how to move forward, which is further complicated because Walton faces nine other felony charges in connection with a separate 2017 shooting that left a 1-year-old girl dead and her father injured. That case is scheduled to be tried next month.
