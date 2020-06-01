Authorities arrested 233 people in Richmond overnight during protests that carried on for the third straight night, Police Chief William Smith confirmed Monday.
The chief said 23 guns also were confiscated. Six of the guns were stolen from a pawnshop that was looted.
Sixteen cars were stopped and towed that were providing support to the protesters, Smith said. Three of the cars were from out of state -- North Carolina, Rhode Island and Colorado. Eleven were from outside the city of Richmond but were from Virginia. Two cars were from Richmond.
Smith said no force was used in makings any of the arrests.
Citywide, the only people arrested for curfew violation were people involved in the protests, Smith said.
Some people were taken off front porches after they took shelter there to avoid arrests, Smith said.
In addition to charges of curfew violation, arrests included charges for commercial burglary, vandalism and firearm charges.
The protests were in response to last week's killing on George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Similar protests have sparked around the country.
Sunday's gathering in Richmond began peacefully, as they have each night since Friday, but extended well beyond Mayor Levar Stoney's curfew that began at 8 p.m. Sunday and lasted through 6 a.m. Monday.
A source on Monday morning said that the magistrate at the Richmond City Justice Center was still processing people.
In the early afternoon, about 30 people had gathered in the parking lot outside the justice center. Several of them said they were waiting for protesters to be released, but they declined to give their names or talk further.
Several of them had brought supplies for the protesters, including cigarettes, tissues, cases of bottled water, coffee, soda and donuts.
Suddenly, a fistfight involving four people broke out and was stopped by sheriff's deputies. It was unclear if the people involved in the fight were among those awaiting the release of protesters from the jail.
Then about 10 deputies approached the group in the parking lot and told them to vacate the premises and park across the street.
This is a breaking news alert. Check back for updates.
Why was this not done on Friday and Saturday nights? Think of those whose businesses were damaged or completely ruined because no one wanted to demand civilized behavior!
