The mother of a 3-year-old boy who shot himself to death in Colonial Heights in August has been arrested in Chesterfield County.
Saintell A. Talley, 32, was arrested Friday in Chesterfield County by the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to the Colonial Heights Police Department. She is facing charges of felony child neglect and felony murder.
In Virginia, someone committing a felony can be charged with felony murder if someone else dies even if the death is accidental.
Her son, Avion Talley, was found dead of a gunshot wound Aug. 2 after officers responded about 6:45 a.m. to the family’s home in the 100 block of Bruce Street.
The department announced Monday that as a result of its investigation as well as the State Medical Examiner's Office, it was determined that Avion died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The Colonial Heights Commonwealth Attorney’s Office obtained indictments against Talley on Nov. 12 and she was located and arrested on Friday. She is being held without bond at the Riverside Regional Jail pending her appearance set for Dec. 30 in Colonial Heights Circuit Court.
Shortly after the shooting, records show that investigators sought DNA from Saintell Talley and two others living at the address.
Investigators also sought the contents of two cellphones, one of which was identified as the mother’s. Investigators already have obtained data from the mother’s phone, according to a search warrant.
The boy died at the scene.
A semiautomatic firearm was found in the front upstairs bedroom near a bed.
