Chesterfield County police said early Wednesday that a motorcyclist and pedestrian were dead after a crash on Hull Street Road.
The crash occurred about 9:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 11300 block of Hull Street Road, near Genito Road. Police said Chaz Matthew Wendt, a 29-year-old Midlothian resident, was driving a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle on westbound Hull Street Road when he struck a crossing pedestrian.
Wendt, who lived in the 14600 block of Creekglen Way, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The pedestrian, whose identity was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation. Police said initial indications are that alcohol and speed contributed to the crash.
Anyone with information should call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. You can also contact Crime Solvers by going to www.crimesolvers.net or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.
All Crime Solvers methods are anonymous.
