Weather Alert

...AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN LOUISA... NORTHWESTERN CHESTERFIELD...GOOCHLAND...NORTHWESTERN HENRICO... SOUTHWESTERN HANOVER AND POWHATAN COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF RICHMOND... AT 147 AM EDT, STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE CLUSTERED OVER GOOCHLAND, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 20 MPH. WIND GUSTS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... RICHMOND, POWHATAN, GOOCHLAND, TUCKAHOE, BON AIR, UNIVERSITY OF RICHMOND, GUM SPRING, OILVILLE, MANAKIN, SABOT, LAUREL, WYNDHAM, GLEN ALLEN, LAKESIDE, TRENHOLM, MAIDENS, THREE SQUARE, FINE CREEK MILLS, MICHAUX AND ATLEE. IF YOU SEE LIGHTNING OR HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE AT RISK! TAKE SHELTER INDOORS IMMEDIATELY. IF YOU CANNOT FIND SHELTER IN A BUILDING A VEHICLE PROVIDES SAFETY FROM LIGHTNING. MOTORISTS SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION IN THE VICINITY OF THESE STORMS. BE PREPARED FOR RAPID CHANGES IN WEATHER AND ROAD CONDITIONS. HEAVY RAIN COULD CAUSE PONDING OF WATER ON ROADS, AND POSSIBLE MINOR FLOODING OF DITCHES AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS.