A man was killed Sunday in Richmond after the motorcycle he was operating collided with a pickup truck, police said.
At 5:23 p.m., officers were dispatched to investigate the incident in the 4600 block of Jefferson Davis Highway in South Side.
When units arrived on scene, they found the motorcyclist suffering from traumatic injuries. EMS attempted to stabilize the man, but he died at the scene.
The driver of the pickup remained on scene. The Richmond Police Department’s Crash Investigation Team is investigating the matter and charges are pending, authorities said.
