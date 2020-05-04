A man on a motorcycle was killed, and a woman driving a pickup truck was charged, after the two collided on Jefferson Davis Highway on Sunday evening.
Tony T. Bredsoe, 25, of the 1400 block of Lenmore Street, died on the scene between the 4600 and 4700 blocks of Jefferson Davis Highway.
Around 5:23 p.m. Sunday, Bredsoe was headed north on Jefferson Davis Highway when his motorcycle struck the rear of a pickup truck that was trying to make a U-turn near Calverton Street, according to Richmond police.
The driver of the pickup truck, Dinora D. Franco De Ramos, 24, of the 7500 block of Hopkins Road, remained on scene, police said.
Franco De Ramos was charged with failure to yield the right-of-way and driving without an operator’s license.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator R. Rose at (804) 646-1665 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
