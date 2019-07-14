Ambulance lights

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital Sunday night after experiencing life-threatening injuries during a crash on Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond.

Police have yet to reveal many details of the crash — an investigation is ongoing — but around 4:45 p.m., a motorcycle and a car collided at the intersection of Forest Hill Avenue and Windsorview Drive.

The condition of the driver of the car or any passengers was not announced Sunday night.

The crash had closed all travel lanes on Forest Hill.

— Justin Mattingly

