Chesterfield County police are seeking a man after prosecutors obtained murder and firearm indictments against him in a Mother's Day fatal shooting outside a restaurant and nightclub in the Chippenham Square Shopping Center off Midlothian Turnpike.
Rudane L. Graham, 29, who police said has no known address, is being sought on charges of first-degree murder and felony use of a firearm in the May 12 killing of Dwayne R. Reid, 27, of Newport News, police said. Investigators are actively seeking information about Graham's whereabouts.
Within days of the killing, investigators charged Darren D. Douglas, 29, of the 2700 block of 3rd Avenue in Richmond, in connection with Reid's slaying, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds about 5:15 a.m. on Mother's Day.
Douglas, who surrendered four days after the slaying, initially was charged with second-degree murder. But in November authorities obtained indictments against Douglas on an upgraded charge of first-degree murder. He also was charged with felony use of a firearm and conspiracy to commit murder.
His jury trial, which was scheduled for this week, was continued to March on a motion from his attorney as a result of the upgraded charges.
Police said Reid was shot and killed outside the Island Flavas restaurant and nightclub at 7437 Midlothian Turnpike following an argument inside the business between Reid and one or more of the suspects.
According to the defense theory in Douglas' case, Reid was ejected from the nightclub after an argument with Douglas. When Douglas later walked to his car, Reid is seen walking through the parking lot with a gun.
A shootout ensues but security cameras show Douglas running away with nothing in his hand. After the shooting stops, Reid can be seen being approached by someone else and that person fires a shot that kills him, according to the defense.
"There were multiple shots that were fired and at this time both [suspects] are charged based on the law of concert of action," said Chesterfield police Lt. Brad Conner. "The investigation is still ongoing as to who fired what shot."
Police on Wednesday said they also are seeking the public's help in identifying two other men who detectives believe may have information about this fatal shooting. Security camera photos of those men taken from inside the nightclub were released by police.
Anyone with information about Graham's whereabouts or the identity of the two unknown men are urged to call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Chesterfield Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660, or provide information through the p3 app.
