The president of the Richmond Branch of the NAACP condemned the shooting that shattered 20 windows at an East End preschool building and called on the community to step up to end vandalism, which he said could lead to future violence.
"They may not understand the gravity of what they are doing," James J.J. Minor said, believing the perpetrator may be a juvenile. "If you're practicing to aim, then think of what's going to happen in the future. You may take a life."
Minor, along with other branch executive board members, were joined by City Councilman Mike Jones; Richmond's interim commonwealth's attorney, Colette McEachin; and School Board Member Felicia Cosby at a press conference Monday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Preschool Center, where least week 20 windows were shot with a BB-style gun. The local chapter is planning a town hall to address some of these issues on Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. at the middle school, located next to the preschool at 1000 Mosby St.
"I'm hoping the community will just step up," he said. "Step up to the plate and take ownership of what's going on in our schools and throughout the community."
He said he's sure somebody saw something, but so far police have few leads. Police estimate the gunfire occurred around 5:12 a.m. Thursday.
"We must take a stand," Minor said. "We can't allow people to keep tearing down our community."
He called for more cameras, patrols in the area and a neighborhood watch.
This shooting occurred in the midst of a violent 24-hour period in the city. Between 1 a.m. Thursday and Friday, nine incidents of gunfire injured nine people, killing three of them.
Minor didn't specifically address the overall violence - most of the shooting last week happened within a few miles of the school - though he said he'd like to see a grassroots effort from activists, pastors and community members going into the "hot spots" of violence to help find jobs for those who need employment and treatment for those who have drug addictions.
"We've been talking about problems and solutions for decades," he said. "Now is a time to put a plan of action in place."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.