Police departments across the nation are gearing up to celebrate National Night Out, which is designed to forge strong relationships between neighborhoods and police.
The free, annual event on Tuesday brings police and neighbors together in support of crime prevention.
The Richmond Police Department is billing the event as the biggest city-wide party of the year with nearly 100 different events held throughout the city.
To find an event near your Richmond neighborhood, visit: http://bit.ly/2019NNOEvents
For events in Henrico, visit: https://henrico.us/police/crime-prevention/national-night-out/
In Chesterfield, find events listed: https://www.chesterfield.gov/DocumentCenter/View/11114/2019NNOmedialist?bidId=
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Maybe somewhere, Colin Kaepernick will be taking a knee to show his support for National Night Out, hoping to forge a stronger relationships between neighborhoods and police, but, only if the National Anthem is being played. Hallelujah and period.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.