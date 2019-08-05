Police departments across the nation are gearing up to celebrate National Night Out, which is designed to forge strong relationships between neighborhoods and police.

The free, annual event on Tuesday brings police and neighbors together in support of crime prevention.

The Richmond Police Department is billing the event as the biggest city-wide party of the year with nearly 100 different events held throughout the city.

To find an event near your Richmond neighborhood, visit: http://bit.ly/2019NNOEvents

For events in Henrico, visit: https://henrico.us/police/crime-prevention/national-night-out/

In Chesterfield, find events listed: https://www.chesterfield.gov/DocumentCenter/View/11114/2019NNOmedialist?bidId=

