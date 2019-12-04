New Kent High School's head football coach was charged Wednesday with the misdemeanor assault of a juvenile member of the team in an incident last month.
John William Fulks, 42, of the 14000 block of W. River Road in King William County, was served with an assault warrant and released on his own recognizance, according to a news release from New Kent Sheriff Joe McLaughlin.
McLaughlin said his office has been conducting an investigation in conjunction with the New Kent Commonwealth's Attorney's Office regarding an assault that was alleged to have taken place at New Kent High School. The incident allegedly occurred on Nov. 8 in the locker room before an away game, the sheriff said.
McLaughlin said no additional details were available because the incident involved a juvenile.
This is Fulks' second year coaching at New Kent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.