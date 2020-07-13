Richmond’s new police chief on Monday immediately quashed the idea of defunding his department — one of the loudest rallying cries that has emerged from the city’s recent civil unrest — but voiced support for other popular reforms.
Police Chief Gerald Smith said his department needs more money, not less, to achieve the kind of change he believes people are calling for.
The new fiscal year started July 1, the same day Smith took over, so the budget is set for at least the coming year, he said.
“We should be seeking to fund the change that we are looking for,” Smith said Monday during a wide-ranging, sit-down interview with members of the local news media.
“Can the department be effective with less funding? No, it cannot. ... The question is not defund the police; it’s fund the change.”
The appearance was Smith’s first formal interview since taking the helm of the Richmond Police Department two weeks ago.
Though offering few details about specific changes he wants to make, Smith said he supports many ongoing reform efforts, such as a civilian review board with subpoena power to oversee complaints against officers, along with mental health professionals responding to calls for service.
“Subpoena power goes both ways,” he said. “It helps the officer, and it helps everyone get a bigger picture of what exactly took place.”
Smith said he comes from a locality with a civilian review board without the ability to compel witness testimony, which he said was just as frustrating for police as it was for the board that was left toothless.
The new chief said he has asked for an external review of RPD’s response during the local protests that began May 29, four days after George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police officers.
Smith said he couldn’t provide a timeline for such a review because “Richmond is behind” other municipalities in making the request and there are only a handful of companies that can do it. The findings of the review would be made public, he said.
Smith also committed to publicly providing the number of officers who have been suspended or placed on administrative leave for actions during the local protests.
Eli Coston, a member of the Richmond Transparency and Accountability Project, a group that has been leading the calls for a civilian review board that is separate from the department, said “there is significant evidence from other jurisdictions that suggests diverting funds from policing into other avenues, particularly mental health resources, is more cost-effective than continuing to fund the police at the same levels.”
Coston added: “Continuing to annually increase the police budget will only result in increased policing, not alternatives to policing that keep our communities safe.”
Chelsea Higgs Wise, another RTAP member and a community organizer for groups like Richmond For All, said that “rather than waiting on City Council to tell us the funding restraints for the change we demand to see, we are directing our elected officials to divest our tax dollars from RPD and into systems of care.
“The people of Richmond are tired of funding police experiments to continue our generational trauma in the fallen capital of the Confederacy. Instead, fund our healing, fund our future and watch Richmond’s life expectancy increase. We have to do invest differently if we want to care for our community differently.”
Smith inherited a department experiencing turmoil unlike any it has faced in decades.
In the face of sharp public criticism of RPD’s handling of the civil unrest, especially its use of chemical irritants and other weapons to disperse crowds, Mayor Levar Stoney forced then-Chief William Smith to resign.
Stoney’s choice for interim chief, William “Jody” Blackwell, asked to be removed from the position after 11 days. He faced immediate scrutiny for his fatal shooting of a Richmond man in the line of duty in 2002; Blackwell was cleared of any wrongdoing.
Hours after news of Blackwell’s resignation leaked, Stoney announced he had hired Gerald Smith as the city’s new permanent police chief, bypassing a national search he had promised and breaking with a vetting process that his own administration had laid out.
In response to direct questions Monday, Smith said he had never shot anyone, nor had he ever fired his weapon at anyone while in the line of duty.
“Why Richmond, why now?” Smith said as he started the hourlong question-and-answer session with his own remarks. “That question keeps coming up.”
Smith said he came to Richmond knowing full well the issues the department is facing, saying the issues aren’t unlike those facing departments all over the country, including the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department he left in North Carolina and where he had spent his entire 29-year law enforcement career.
With demonstrations daily and morale low, Smith said he could have retired, but “now is not the time to play golf.”
Smith said he plans to be hands-off with protesters, but he said he approved of the use of tear gas, pepper spray and other tools “if used properly.”
“My approach to dealing with protesters is not to deal with them,” he said. “I think we are there to help facilitate their First Amendment rights.”
But he said officers would intervene if there are disruptions.
“We really want to keep Broad Street looking the way that it looks,” he said.
The new chief said RPD has always been a desirable department to work for, adding that there’s always room for improvement.
Evoking the memory of Rodney Monroe, who served as police chief in both Richmond and Charlotte, Smith said he had “overturned the apple cart at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. I hope to do the same here.”
Monroe, along with former Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham, recommended Smith for the job here.
Smith demurred when asked Monday about the lead-up to his hire. He said did not have an “inside track” for the position.
“I think those questions about the process in itself need to go to the mayor,” Smith said.
Jim Nolan, a Stoney spokesman, has declined to answer whether Smith sat for a formal interview or how many candidates Stoney spoke with before extending Smith an offer.
“Details of the mayor’s personal deliberations, consultations or potential candidates under consideration in personnel matters are confidential and will remain so,” Nolan said in a statement last week, adding that Stoney felt it important to “act swiftly” given the unrest in the city and subsequent instability at RPD.
“After multiple consultations and conversations, he made the executive decision to hire Chief Smith. He stands by this decision, and he expects the public to judge it by the results the new chief delivers. He is more than comfortable with that.”
Smith will make $185,000 annually, $25,000 more than the previous permanent chief.
A Freedom of Information Act request to Richmond’s Department of Human Resources for Smith’s offer letter and other details about the compensation he is set to receive remains outstanding. Likewise, the department has not yet said how much, or whether, the former chief, William Smith, received in severance pay from the city.
Gerald Smith is married with two grown children. He said he and his wife are searching for an apartment to rent in the city for now, and expect to buy a house in the spring.
