A New Zealand man who was shot while allegedly trying to break into a house last year to abduct a Goochland County girl will be arraigned in federal court in Richmond on Wednesday on new charges.
Troy George Skinner, 26, was wounded in the neck by the mother of the then-14-year-old girl during the incident at the family's home on June 22, 2018. He was indicted in February and pleaded not guilty to four counts of production of child pornography and one count of kidnapping and attempted kidnapping of a minor.
However, a nine-page, 11-count indictment filed earlier this month charges him with nine counts of producing child pornography, kidnapping and attempted kidnapping of a minor, and kidnapping and attempted kidnapping of an adult.
He is scheduled to appear at 10 a.m. Wednesday before U.S. District Judge M. Hannah Lauck.
Each pornography charge carries a minimum term of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years. The minimum mandatory sentence for kidnapping is 25 years and the maximum term is life.
The nine child pornography charges from the most recent indictment allege production of child pornography occurring in January, February and March of 2018.
For each count it is alleged that Skinner, while in New Zealand, induced a minor in Goochland County to engage in sexually explicit conduct to produce child pornography.
He is also accused of traveling from New Zealand to Virginia last June to kidnap "and hold for ransom, reward and otherwise" a minor.
The new indictment also alleges that on June 22, 2018, he "did unlawfully and willfully seize, confine, and hold for ransom, reward and otherwise, an adult individual." The grand jury identified the adult only by his or her initials.
Charges of breaking and entering with a deadly weapon with the intent to commit rape were withdrawn in Goochland last year when Skinner was initially charged by federal authorities in October.
Goochland authorities alleged that Skinner tried to break into the home of the teenage girl by throwing a brick through a glass door. The girl's mother shot Skinner, wounding him in the neck, and he collapsed in a nearby yard. When caught, he was allegedly in possession of duct tape, pepper spray and a camouflage folding clip knife.
Investigators in Goochland believe Skinner first made contact with the girl through an internet application that allows video-gamers to communicate over computers or smartphones and that the girl had tried to stop communicating with Skinner.
