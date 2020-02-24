A Newport News man is facing charges in connection with the attempted carjacking of a GRTC bus and the attempted abduction of its driver, according to Richmond police.
At 8:09 a.m., officers were called to the area of Brook Road and Azalea Avenue in North Richmond about a male rider "behaving erratically" on a bus, James Mercante, a Richmond police spokesman, said.
The bus was empty except for the one rider and the driver, Mercante said. The driver told police the man acted as though he had a gun in his waistband, though Mercante could not immediately say whether a gun was displayed or recovered.
As the driver continued along the usual route, the rider demanded that the driver not take any turns, police said.
By the time officers arrived, the man had fled the bus on foot into Henrico County. Henrico officers apprehended Raymond Frink, 36, police said.
One really stupid person. Hey at least he had a dedicated bus lane .......
