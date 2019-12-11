Cody Lee Lahocki

A Newport News man was arrested for making threats to harm Gov. Ralph Northam, according to police.

Cody Lee Lahocki, 34, was charged with one felony count of threats to bomb or burn, Newport News police said.

The department was made aware of the threats on Monday, police said, but did not specify how the threats were made nor how they found out.

Lahocki was taken into custody without incident at his home, police said.

He was arraigned in Newport News General District Court on Tuesday and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing in February.

—Ali Rockett

