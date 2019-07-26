An explosion and the resulting fire are under control Friday morning at a food processing plant in Chesterfield.
Lt. Jason Elmore with Chesterfield Fire & EMS tweeted at 7 a.m. that the situation at the Fiorucci Foods plant at 1800 Ruffin Mill Road near Colonial Heights was under control and that crews were working the remove smoke from the building.
Elmore explained that an explosion from a compressor in the boiler room had caused the incident. No one was injured in the blast.
At 6:15 a.m., Elmore had tweeted that a second alarm had been requested, which means crews on scene needed another crew to assist.
Fiorucci Foods, an Italian company, opened it's first U.S. plant in Chesterfield in 1986 to produce Fiorucci brand Italian meats. In 2011, Fiorucci became Campofrio Food Group America when it was acquired by a Spanish company.
The Ruffin Mill Road plant was expanded in 2016 to accommodate growth of the company's fastest-growing product line Paninos, or traditional Italian meats wrapped around mozzarella.
The company has about 300 full-time employees here.
Elmore at 8:18 a.m. said fire crews will remain on scene for a couple hours for smoke removal and to investigate the fire.
