An abduction suspect traveling with a 9-year-old boy was apprehended Thursday after a police pursuit that began in Chesterfield County.
At about 6 p.m., the Virginia State Police received an alert from the police in Raleigh, N.C., about an abduction suspect headed north on Interstate 95 in the vicinity of the Interstate 85 interchange near Petersburg. The suspect was a female who had abducted a 9-year-old male family member, according to the state police, who did not say how the pair are related.
State police set up along I-95 trying to locate the suspect vehicle, a Honda CRV. It was located on I-95 near the Route 10 interchange in Chesterfield County. When the trooper tried to stop the Honda, the driver refused to stop and a chase began.
The pursuit ended near the Willis Road interchange and the female driver was taken into custody, the state police said. The 9-year-old boy was safely recovered.
