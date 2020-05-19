A North Carolina man has been arrested after a high-speed chase that began on Interstate 95/64 in Richmond on Tuesday.
About 4:30 p.m., a Virginia State Police trooper driving north on I-95/64 near downtown Richmond noticed an Audi that was traveling "erratically and coming very close to striking several vehicles," state police Sgt. Keeli Hill said in a news release.
The trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver of the Audi refused to pull over, resulting in a pursuit on the interstate with the Audi driver navigating at "excessive speeds and passing other vehicles on the shoulder until [taking] Exit 79 to head south on I-195," Hill said.
Police said the driver, a 30-year-old North Carolina man whose name was not immediately released, took the Hamilton Street/Broad Street exit and abandoned his car near Norfolk Street at Arthur Ashe Boulevard. State police followed the man on foot, ultimately taking him into custody.
Charges were pending, Hill said.
During the pursuit, a Virginia State Police patrol vehicle collided with a Dodge pickup truck at the intersection of West Marshall Street and Altamount Avenue. Neither the trooper nor the driver of the truck were injured.
