Gov. Ralph Northam has halted a Virginia Department of Corrections policy that allows the strip-searching of children following the search of 8-year-old girl at the Buckingham Correctional Center on Nov. 24.
In a statement Friday, Northam said, "I am deeply disturbed by these reports - not just as governor, but as a pediatrician and a dad. I’ve directed the Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security to suspend this policy while the Department conducts an immediate investigation and review of their procedures."
As reported in the Virginian-Pilot Thursday, the girl was stripped naked and searched by the staff at Buckingham after she was led to believe refusal would result in not being allowed to see her father.
Lisa Kinney, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Corrections, wrote in an email that, the "strip search of a minor is extremely rare, and in this case Department procedures weren't followed.
"Our procedure states that only a parent or legal guardian can approve the strip search of a minor; in this case the adult visitor who signed the consent for the minor to be strip searched wasn't the minor's parent or legal guardian," wrote Kinney.
The Virginian-Pilot story reported that the girl's mother said the strip search traumatized her daughter who already suffers from bipolar disorder, depression and ADHD. The story said the girl was accompanied to the prison by her father's adult girlfriend on a trip from Hampton.
A dog alerted to the adult requiring she be strip searched and ultimately it was decided the girl would be as well, said the newspaper account. If they did not consent to a strip search, their visitation rights would be terminated.
Kinney wrote, "The staff member who authorized the search of the minor following a K-9 alert didn't have the authority to do so. We take this matter very seriously and will be taking immediate disciplinary action against the person responsible.
Kinney said, "The incident is deeply troubling and represents a breach in our protocol. We sincerely apologize to this child and her family."
She said that strip search policies for visitors are intended to reduce the chance of drugs, cell phones and other contraband entering prisons. "Strip searches are requested when a K-9 has alerted on a visitor. Visitors are always free to deny the strip search request and leave the facility," she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.