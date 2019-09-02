A Northern Virginia man was killed and a Chesterfield County man suffered serious injuries Saturday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Goochland County, state police said Monday.
The driver, 22-year-old Brandon E. Dorns of Alexandria, died at the scene.
A front-seat passenger, 19-year-old Abanoub F. Zaki of Chesterfield, was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
State police responded to the crash, which occurred in the eastbound lane of I-64 at the 164.2 mile marker, shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday. According to the preliminary investigation, a 2014 Mazda 3 was traveling in the right lane when it veered off the left side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned. The vehicle then caught on fire.
The crash remains under investigation, but police said speed was being considered a factor.
