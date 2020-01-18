Police lights

One man is dead after a shooting in South Richmond on Saturday afternoon.

Richmond Police are investigating the shooting, which took place at a hotel in the 6500 block of Midlothian Turnpike. They were called to the scene around 12:35 p.m., where they found a man who was shot in the neck. He later succumbed to his injuries.

No information on a suspect was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

mrobinson@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6734

Twitter: @__MarkRobinson

