One man is dead after a shooting in South Richmond on Saturday afternoon.
Richmond Police are investigating the shooting, which took place at a hotel in the 6500 block of Midlothian Turnpike. They were called to the scene around 12:35 p.m., where they found a man who was shot in the neck. He later succumbed to his injuries.
No information on a suspect was immediately available.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
