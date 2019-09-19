A pursuit by police of two bank robbery suspects in Chesterfield County on Thursday morning ended in a fatal crash on Interstate 64 in western Henrico County.

One of the suspects died at the scene after being ejected from a Nissan Xterra, which overturned, Virginia State Police said.

Chesterfield police officers responded to a robbery alarm at 9:51 a.m. at the Wells Fargo branch at 9601 Amberdale Drive. A man entered the bank and passed a note to a teller demanding money while displaying a gun. He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, Chesterfield police spokeswoman Elizabeth Caroon said.

Responding officers were able to identify and get behind the suspects’ vehicle and a pursuit began, Caroon said.

The pursuit went into Richmond, where officers lost sight of the vehicle. A short time later, a state trooper located the vehicle about 10:10 a.m. on the Downtown Expressway in the city and joined the pursuit, said Sgt. Keeli Hill, a state police spokeswoman. The chase continued onto I-64, and Henrico police joined the pursuit.

The suspects’ vehicle ran off the left side of I-64 and overturned several times before coming to rest in the median, Hill said. The two suspects were injured. One died of his injuries at the scene; the second was taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment, Hill said.

No police officers or motorists in the path of the pursuit were injured.

Caroon said the investigation indicates that the suspect who died was the one who entered the bank armed with a gun. His identity has not yet been released.

The second suspect was identified as Dorell Taylor, 27, of the 1400 block of German School Road in Richmond. Police have obtained warrants charging him with conspiracy to commit a felony, robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Taylor remains in police custody at the hospital, Caroon said.

The crash forced authorities to initially close all westbound lanes of I-64 near mile-marker 176, which is 1 mile west of Interstate 295. At 11:47 a.m., the Virginia Department of Transportation reported that the right and center lanes had reopened for traffic, but the left lane remained closed for hours as crews cleaned up debris.

mbowes@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6450

